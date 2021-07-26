By Ayya Lmahamad

Experts have ruled out any links between recent pollution of seas in Turkey and Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Mersin Province, Turkey’s Yeni Safak newspaper has reported.

According to the findings of experts, the above-mentioned two issues are unrelated, and the opinion that the Akkuyu NPP will lead to pollution of the seas has been scientifically refuted.

Referring to the work of 297 experts in biology, physics and chemistry conducted a year-long geodetic, geological, geophysical, seismic, meteorological, marine, hydrological studies on the impact of the Akkuyu NPP on the sea that resulted in 78 separate reports totaling 27,000 pages, the newspaper stated that Akkuyu NPP will not have a negative impact on the marine ecosystem.

Experts from many universities, including Bogazici University, Middle East Technical University, Hacettepe University and Ankara University, participated in the study.

Additionally, based on the results of thermal modeling studies, the seawater temperature is expected to rise by only 0.5 degrees due to discharge. It was noted that this temperature increase is appropriate.

___

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz