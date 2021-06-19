By Trend

Within the framework of preparation for the 10th meeting of the Joint Turkmen-Tajik Intergovernmental Commission on trade-economic and scientific-technical cooperation, the co-chairs of the Commission held a video conference meeting on Thursday. The Turkmen side was represented by the Minister of Finance and Economy Muhammetgeldi Serdarov, and the Tajik side was represented by the Minister of Energy and Water Resources Juma Shofakir, Trend reports citing Business Turkmenistan.

The meeting was also attended by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Tajikistan to Turkmenistan Farrukh Sharifzade and other government officials of both countries, the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan said in its press release.

During the talks, the Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Commission from the Tajik side, Juma Shofakir, invited the Turkmen side to the capital of Tajikistan, Dushanbe, for the 10th meeting of the joint Turkmen-Tajik Intergovernmental Commission and proposed to hold this event from July 28 to July 29.

In turn, the Minister of Finance of Turkmenistan Mukhammetgeldy Serdarov thanked for the invitation to Dushanbe and approved the proposed date for the meeting.

During the talks, the Ambassador of Tajikistan Farrukh Sharifzade also informed about the preparations for the meeting.

The meeting participants also discussed the state of trade and economic relations between the two countries and their potential. The officials outlined industry, energy, transport and communications, agriculture and water management among the promising areas of partnership.

The ninth session of the Joint Turkmen-Tajik Intergovernmental Commission on trade-economic and scientific-technical cooperation took place on November 1, 2019 in Ashgabat. Back then, the sides discussed the opportunities of increasing the trade turnover between the two countries and the issues of establishing direct contacts between the economic units of two countries including the organization of joint business projects, forums and exhibitions.

---

