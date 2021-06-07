By Trend

Armenian Election Control Committee recorded a violation by the ‘Kaghpaymanagir’ (‘Civil Contract’) party after receiving appeals from citizens, Trend reports referring to the local media.

In the city of Metsamor, Armavir province of Armenia, on the building of the polling station on 15/02, campaign posters of the ‘Civil Contract’ party were displayed, which is strictly prohibited by the Electoral Code.

The proportional list of candidates for deputies from the Civil Contract party is headed by the acting Prime Minister of the country Nikol Pashinyan.

The parliamentary election in Armenia will be held on June 20, 2021.

