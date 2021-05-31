By Trend

Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia, Gagik Galachyan submitted his resignation letter, Trend reports referring to the Russian media.

Galachyan wrote the letter back on May 27. It’s known that on the same day a similar statement was submitted by the Acting Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan.

Earlier, Armenian media reported on the upcoming massive resignations at the Foreign Ministry, the Defense Ministry and even the National Security Service. According to the media, four deputy foreign ministers, as well as Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Stepan Galstyan, have already written their resignations.

Moreover, Anna Nagdalyan announced her resignation from the post of spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry on Facebook.

