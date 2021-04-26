By Aisha Jabbarova

Snap elections to be held in June a bid to defuse political crisis following defeat in a war with Azerbaijan.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has resigned triggering early parliamentary elections to be held in the country in June.

Pashinyan rendered his resignation on April 24, formally freeing the way for the early parliamentary elections to be held on June 20 in response to the political crisis following Armenia’s defeat in the 44-day-war with Azerbaijan. The trilateral statement that Pashinyan signed on November 10, is extremely unpopular by Armenians.

“According to an agreement with the president and political forces, today I’m stepping down in order to hold early parliamentary polls on June 20,” Pashinian said in a video published on his Facebook page.

“I will resign in April. I will resign not to resign, but in order for early elections to take place,” he said, adding that he would continue to serve as interim prime minister until the vote and pans to take part in the elections.

Pashinyan agreed to hold the early elections in June following talks with the opposition in March.

Pashinyan was stepped into office in 2008 after leading protests against the country’s pro-Russian then-president Serzh Sargsyan. PAshinayan’s ratings have fallen to record low – 30 percent.

The war between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the latter's Nagorno-Karabakh region after Armenia's firing at Azerbaijani positions and civilians on September 27, 2000. Azerbaijan liberated around 300 settlements, villages, city centers and its historic Shusha city in the six-week-war. The trilateral peace deal signed between Baku, Moscow and Yerevan on November 10 obliged Armenia to return Azerbaijan's territories it had occupied since the first Karabakh war in the early 1990s.