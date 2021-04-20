By Trend

Residents of Armenia are outraged by the refusal of the Russian PACE delegates to discuss the "issue of prisoners of war", Trend reports on April 20 with reference to the Russian media.

Some of the Russian delegates voted on April 19 against discussing the "issue of prisoners of war", the rest abstained.

Delegates from Russia (five delegates), delegates from Azerbaijan (six delegates), delegates from Turkey (eight delegates), one Serbian delegate, and one Hungarian delegate voted against the inclusion of this issue on the agenda. The Russians' voting caused indignation in the Armenian society.

---

