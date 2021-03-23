By Trend

Iran`s Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance said that in the last two years, the time period for customs declaration until clearance has been reduced from 30 to 3 days.

“One of the reasons for decreasing this period is the conversion of prior supervision to Post-monitoring,” Farhad Dejpasand said, Trend reports citing ILNA.

He went on to add that the second reason has been the use of new tools in customs.

“Currently, there were only 15 car X-ray machines in our country`s customs, but by adopting the right policy, 15 new X-ray machines were sat to add into the customs, which will increase speed, accuracy, transparency, and prevent the smuggling of goods,” he noted.



