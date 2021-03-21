By Trend

Turkey reported 21 061 new coronavirus cases and 95 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, Trend reports citing Hurriyet.

The new cases include 958 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 2.99 million.

As many as 18 815 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 2 807 572, while the death toll climbed to 29 959.

An additional 190 129 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 36 million.

The number of patients in critical condition stands at 1 538.

