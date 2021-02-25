By Trend

The Armenian General Staff has demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports referring to the Armenian media.

The statement, signed by Chief of the General Staff Onik Gasparyan, all his deputies, heads of departments and commanders of all large military formations, says that the General Staff expresses its strong protest against short-sighted and unreasonable steps, in particular, the dismissal of the first deputy chief of the General Staff.

The military personnel believes that the decision to dismiss Tiran Khachatryan was made without taking into account the national and state interests of Armenia, based solely on personal ambitions.

In such difficult conditions, such a decision is an anti-state and irresponsible step, the statement said.

The statement reads that the Armenian PM and the government are no longer able to make adequate decisions at the current momentous and critical moment.

---

