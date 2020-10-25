By Trend

Georgia has reported 1 928 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 604 recoveries today, according to stopcov.ge, a special webpage created by the Georgian government, Trend reports citing 1TV.

In total, Georgia’s coronavirus cases increased to 28 431. The number of recovered patients reached 10 767.

Eight more patients died of the virus in the last 24 hours. The virus-related death toll stands at 201.

Currently, 4 112 people are in quarantine, 3 766 persons – under medical observation, and 2 268 more – at COVID hotels. The 41 people are brought from abroad for medical treatment.

