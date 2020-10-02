By Trend

Social and economic crisis in Armenia, which resorted to another provocation against Azerbaijan in the occupied Azerbaijani lands on September 27, has worsened even more after retaliatory strikes by Azerbaijani army, Trend reports.

Armenia is on the eve of a new struggle for power. Successful operations of the army and the defeat of Armenian Prime-Minister Pashinyan on international arena caused political unrests in Armenia.

Three "ex-presidents" of Armenian separatists - Robert Kocharian, Arkady Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan held a meeting in Karabakh on September 30.

Non-participation of the ‘president' of the so-called ‘Nagorno-Karabakh Republic’ Arayik Harutyunyan in the meeting implies that the Karabakh clan has actually split into two fronts, between which an internal struggle is ongoing. At the same time the old clan formed from ex-leaders of the separatists (Kocharian, Ghukasyan and Sahakyan) mobilized against Nikol Pashinyan and is fighting his government.

It should be noted that Harutyunyan is the ‘leader’ of Pashinyan's ruling group in the separatist region. Robert Kocharian's team is in conflict with Harutunyan, and in general, Kocharian and the two former ‘presidents’ around him are also opposed to Pashinyan.

The third party in the struggle for power in Armenia is the ex-president of the country Serzh Sargsyan. He also has deep conflicts with the current Prime Minister Pashinyan and has his claims for power.

As Deputy of Azerbaijan’s Parliament Sevinj Huseynova told Trend, the crisis in Armenia contributes to the development of a new political struggle, within which the mentioned parties have already joined the struggle.

Growing military pressure from Azerbaijan during the liberation of the occupied territories is exacerbating the current crisis in Armenia. The deepening of the struggle for power in Armenia between the three sides and the transformation of this struggle into a civil war are inevitable.

"The operations carried out by the Azerbaijani army, Pashinyan's defeat in the political arena and his getting into a stalemate in Armenia caused the countrywide political tremors. Along with the defeat on the front line and on the political arena, the occupying country has also economically collapsed, " Huseynova stressed.

