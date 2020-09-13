By Trend

Russia registered 5,449 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its nationwide total to 1,062,811, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, 94 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 18,578, it said.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 650 new cases, bringing its tally of infections to 271,097, the center said.

According to the statement, 876,225 patients have recovered so far, including 2,690 over the past day.

As of Saturday, 217,447 people were still under medical observation, while over 40.6 million tests have been conducted across the country.



