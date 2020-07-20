By Trend

Iran produces more than 11 million different types of medical masks daily, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade of Iran.

According to the report, the masks are produced in 46 industrial enterprises and 135 workshops, etc.

“More than 5.9 million masks are produced by industrial enterprises, 2.7 million masks in workshops, 480,000 N95 masks and 2 million masks by volunteer groups,” the report said.

“Tehran, East Azerbaijan, Alborz, Isfahan and West Azerbaijan provinces are in the top five, respectively, among 31 provinces of Iran in mask production,” the report added.

According to the report, Tehran Province produces more than 2 million masks a day, including 520,000 industrial enterprises masks, 1.5 million workshops masks and 7,000 N95 masks.

The East Azerbaijan Province produces a total of 1.3 million masks, including 1.2 million industrial enterprises masks and 50,000 N95 masks.

“The Alborz Province produces a total of 1.2 million masks, including 1.1 million industrial enterprises masks and 15,000 N95 masks, the report noted.

A total of 906,000 masks were produced in Isfahan Province, including 850,000 industrial enterprises masks and 50,000 N95 masks, according to the report.

The West Azerbaijan Province produces 640,000 masks in a total, including 110,000 industrial enterprises masks and 530,000 workshops masks a day.

"Currently, more than 18 million masks are stored in Iran. The country's potential for daily mask production is more than 22 million units,” the report said.

The need for medical masks in Iran has increased with the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz