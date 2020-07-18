By Trend

Turkmenistan can participate in number of 'EU Investment Facility for Central Asia' projects, the representative of EU delegation to Turkmenistan told Trend.

These are such projects launched in late 2019 as:

Among such projects launched in 2019 are: Support to Investment, Competitiveness and Trade in Central Asia; (ii) European Union−Central Asia Water, Environment and climate change Cooperation (WECOOP) and the Central Asia Energy Water Development Programme (CAEWDP); (iii) EU-Central Asia Rule of Law Programme; (iv) Strengthening financial resilience and accelerating risk reduction in Central Asia.

Regarding the cooperation of Turkmenistan with EU, the official noted that the bilateral relations between the EU and Turkmenistan are governed by an Interim Agreement on trade and trade-related matters, which entered into force in August 2010.

"The EU bilateral development cooperation focuses notably on consolidating the general and professional education systems, on capacity-building of the Turkmen public administration, further improving public finance management, supporting the development of the private sector and agricultural and rural policies," said the representative.

The EU Delegation in Turkmenistan was opened in July 2019.

"The number of official and business delegations visiting Turkmenistan over the past years, and the opening of a fully-fledged EU Delegation in Turkmenistan in July 2019 signals a mutual strategic interest to intensify relations," added the EU delegation.

