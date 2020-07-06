By Akbar Mammadov

Reconstruction of the damaged building of at Natanz Complex will get underway, IRNA news agency reported on July 6, citing Spokesperson of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization Behrouz Kamalvandi.

“Reconstruction of the damaged building will get underway at Shahid Ahmadi Roshan Natanz Complex with a bigger plot of land for advanced equipment are supposed to be built there”.

The spokesperson noted that after the accident, the priority was to ensure that there are no casualties, find its cause and the way to reconstruct the complex and compensate for the losses.

Kamalvandi said that as the secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council announced, the security bodies now are aware of the cause of the accident, but, due to security considerations they do not tend to comment on it.

Regarding the accident, Kamalvandi highlighted the fact the construction process of Natanz Complex started seven years ago.

The process was about to be completed after two years, but, due to issues related to Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), construction works did not continue, he added.

Speaking about the losses, the spokesperson noted that there were measuring equipment and precision instruments in the complex and many of them were destroyed by the accident.

In this regard, on July 2, Kamalvandi said that there were no casualties in Natanz Complex as a result of the incident occurred, and the normal process of enrichment continues far from the site of the incident.

Kamalvandi also denied reports that there had been nuclear material at the site.

Earlier, rapporteur of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Abolfazl Amouei said on July 5 that the dimensions of the Natanz incident and the report of the IAEA Board of Governors were discussed in the meeting in the presence of Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi.

Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) spokesman Keyvan Khosravi stated that the cause of the incident at the Shahid Ahmadi Roshan Natanz Nuclear Complex has been identified following the technical and security investigations and will be declared in due course for security reasons.

“Experts from different departments attended the site since the early hours of the incident and determined the main cause of the incident, but it will be announced later”, he said.

