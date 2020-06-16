By Trend

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) approved a grant to support the humanitarian action titled Solidarity with Uzbekistan, Trend reports referring to the British-Uzbek Society.

The action was initiated in early April 2020 by the Society with a purpose to raise funds to help medical institutions and the most vulnerable groups of the population in Uzbekistan in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The EBRD is ready to allocate up to 50,000 euros to double the number of funds raised during the charity event. The funds will be provided as part of the EBRD's Community Initiative program aimed at supporting the charitable activities of the Bank's employees.

If the organizers raise 50,000 euros, the total amount of the assistance, including the matching grant from EBRD, could thus reach 100,000 euros.

To date, more than 21,000 euros have been raised by the Uzbek diaspora in Europe, the USA and Canada. In order to raise funds, the organizers held a number of charitable masterclasses, in particular, on Uzbek folk dances and preparation of Uzbek national dishes. The organizers plan to continue holding such events.

