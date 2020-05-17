By Trend

Kyrgyzstan reported on Sunday 21 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, raising its total tally to 1,138, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Deputy Health Minister Nurbolot Usenbaev said that among the newly infected cases, 3 are nurses, 10 are nationals, who arrived from Russia, one employee of the State Penitentiary Service, one driver of a heavy truck, who arrived from far abroad and the rest are contacts of the confirmed cases.

In total 251 medical workers contracted COVID-19 in the country, 204 of them already have recovered.

Usenbaev noted that 21 patients have recovered and were discharged from hospitals after recovering in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 804.

Currently, 320 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals, 6 of them are in intensive care, 2,184 people who had contact with infected patients are under medical observation.

The number of contacts of laboratory-confirmed patients with COVID-19 amounted to 5,307 people, and all of them are under the supervision of doctors in home quarantine.

---

