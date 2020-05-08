By Trend

Turkey's car exports to China increased by 0.8 percent from January through March 2020 compared to the same period of 2019 and amounted to $11 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend on April 29.

The export of cars from Turkey to China in March 2020 decreased by 56.5 percent compared to March 2019 and reached $4.7 million, the ministry said.

The export of cars from Turkey to the world markets from January through March 2020 decreased by 10 percent compared to the same period of 2019 and reached $6.9 billion.

The export of cars from Turkey makes up 16.3 percent of the country's total export of goods from January through March 2020.

Turkey exported cars worth $2.06 billion in March 2020 which is by 28.5 percent less than in March 2019.

The export of cars from Turkey in March 2020 accounted for 15.4 percent of Turkey's total export.

Turkey's export of cars from March 2019 through March 2020 amounted to $29.8 billion.

--

