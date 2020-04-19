By Trend

The number of coronavirus cases in Georgia has reached 394, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The information has been recently updated on a special website stopcov.ge created by the Georgian government.

As reported, 84 patients recovered from the novel coronavirus in the country so far. Four patients died. Three Georgian citizens are brought from abroad for medical treatment.

Currently, 5,094 people remain under quarantine and 547 persons are in inpatient care.

Georgian health officials again call on everyone to stay home and keep social distancing to avoid further spread of COVID-19, the report said.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until May 10 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

