EU assistance to Iran to fight coronavirus will soon amount to over 20 million euros, EU Spokesman Peter Stano told Trend.

"The EU cares for partners in need and continues to help the most affected countries by the coronavirus pandemic also outside of the EU. In case of Iran, as High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the Commission Josep Borrel said after the videoconference of the EU Foreign Ministers on 23 March, we as the EU need to make sure that legitimate humanitarian trade and assistance can proceed to Iran despite the existing US sanctions," he said.

Stano noted that EU assistance to Iran will soon amount to over 20 million euros. "With this we are responding to the needs of the health sector in the country and the most vulnerable groups (people with chronic disease, disabilities, elderly, Afghan refugees). Apart from this, the EU provides almost 300 million euros to the WHO with the understanding that Iran should get proportional part as one of the most affected countries."

More than 121 people died from the coronavirus (COVID 19) over the past day in Iran.

As many as 1,997 people have infected with the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.The condition of 3,956 people is critical.

So far, more than 220,000 tests have been conducted in Iran for the diagnosis of coronavirus.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 64,500 people have been infected, 3,993 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 29,800 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

