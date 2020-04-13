By Trend

Ten more coronavirus patients have died in Moscow during the day, the city’s coronavirus response center said on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Ten coronavirus-positive patients with double pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding that the patients were aged from 39 to 80. The 39-year-old patients suffered from hypertonia.

"All these patients has concurrent cardio-vascular diseases, including cardiomyopathy, heart attack consequences, atherosclerosis," the center said.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, nearly 1.7 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 110,000 deaths have been reported.

As many as 2,186 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in 52 Russian regions during the past day, with 24 fatalities and 246 recoveries. To date, a total of 15,770 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in 82 Russian regions. As many as 1,291 patients have recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 130 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

