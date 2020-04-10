By Trend

Turkmenistan and UN have discussed prospects for future cooperation, Trend reports with reference to Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The discussions were held on April 9, 2020 in the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the implementation of cooperation in various areas was discussed. The parties highlighted a number of documents that serve as the basis for lasting cooperation. One of these documents is the Framework program of cooperation, in the field of sustainable development between the government of Turkmenistan and the UN from 2021 through 2025. This document was signed on March 14, 2020.

The parties considered measures to fight against the spread of infectious diseases and summed up the results of the work that they have done for the first quarter of 2020.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General for Central Asia, the Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia Natalia Gherman, UN Resident Coordinator, Heads of the UNICEF, WHO in Turkmenistan, as well as the representatives of the UNDP and UNFPA participated the meeting.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz