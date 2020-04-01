By Trend

There are no registered cases of COVID-19 in Turkmenistan,Trend reports with reference to "Turkmenportal" Information Portal.

All preventive measures, as well as measures to improve the skills of specialists and strengthen sanitary and epidemiological surveillance were considered during the meetings of the Emergency anti-epidemic Commission.

The control is carried out over persons coming from the countries infected with COVID-19. In border areas, control has been strengthened in sanitary and quarantine points. The temperature is measured for everyone who passes through the entry points. If anyone is revealed to have fever, they are isolated and undergo testing.

Turkmenistan has specialized medical institutions that treat people who are quarantined.

Turkmenistan has enough of medical supplies and necessary protective equipment. Seminars for medical personnel are regularly held.

Also, explanatory work is being carried out. All the rules of personal hygiene are explained in medical institutions, enterprises, organizations, educational institutions, schools and pre-school institutions.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 42,000. Over 859,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 178,000 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

