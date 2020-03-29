By Trend

A 35-day-old baby has been infected with the coronavirus in the Gonabad county of Razavi Khorasan province in northeastern Iran, said Rector of Gonabad University of Medical Sciences Javad Bazeli, Trend reports citing Tasnim news agency.

According to Bazeli, the parents brought the baby to the hospital with symptoms of respiratory infection. Due to the suspicious situation, a coronavirus test was performed, and the result was declared positive.

Bazeli added that given the age of the child, the baby is in good condition.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 35,400 people have been infected, 2,517 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 11,600 people have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the coronavirus' further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on February 19.

