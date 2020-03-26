By Trend

Iran has confirmed 2,389 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) since March 25, increasing the total number of patients infected with the disease to 29,406, said the Health Ministry spokesman.

"A total 10,457 infected people recovered from coronavirus and discharged from hospitals," said Kianoush Jahanpour, Trend reports citing ILNA.

"Over the past 24 hours, 157 patients with COVID-19 have passed away and the number of deaths has increased to 2,234 people," he said.

The coronavirus screening of 50 million people have been completed and until Thursday noon their number has reached 50.82 million, added the spokesperson.

"Around 2,746 people have active coronavirus infection," he added.

Head of social committee in the National Headquarters to Fight Coronavirus Hossein Zolfaghari has said that the disease has not reached its peak in Iran.

"It is possible that the country's facilities and capacities will not be sufficient to respond to number of growing patients, if we do not cut the disease cycle," he said.

Zolfaghari noted that the social distancing plan that is being implemented in Iran seeks to prevent gatherings and fight the virus.

---

