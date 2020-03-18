By Trend

More than 1,190 people were infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) over past day in Iran, said Deputy Health Minister of Iran Alireza Raisi, Trend reports citing the ministry.

Raisi added that 147 people died from the virus over the past day.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 17,300 people have been infected, 1,135 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 5,700 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

Name of the province Infected people 1 Tehran 4 260 2 Qom 1 072 3 Gilan 924 4 Isfahan 1 538 5 Alborz 906 6 Mazandaran 1 494 7 Maraki 782 8 Qazvin 526 9 Semnan 577 10 Golestan 660 11 Razavi Khorasani 518 12 Fars 396 13 Lorestan 363 14 East Azerbaijan 571 15 Khuzestan 359 16 Yazd 488 17 Zanjan 261 18 Kurdistan 189 19 Ardabil 253 20 Kermanshah 152 21 Kerman 127 22 Hamadan 155 23 Sistan and Baluchestan 88 24 Hormozgan 124 25 South Khorasan 140 26 North Khorasan 100 27 Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari 58 28 Ilam 120 29 West Azerbaijan 300 30 Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad 45 31 Bushehr 46

