Turkey's export of chemical products to world markets dropped by 1 percent and amounted to $3.2 billion from January 2020 through February 2020, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish Trade Ministry.

Turkey's export of chemical products to world markets amounted to 10.9 percent of the country’s total export for the reporting period.

In February 2020, Turkey's export of chemical products to world markets amounted to $1.5 billion, which is 7.8 percent less compared to February 2019. Meanwhile, Turkey's export of steel amounted to 10.3 percent of country’s total export.

According to the ministry, Turkey’s export of chemical products amounted to $20.6 billion from February 2019 through February 2020.

Turkey's foreign trade turnover in Jan. 2020 amounted to $33.9 billion.

In Jan. 2020, Turkey's export increased by 6.4 percent compared to Jan. 2019 and amounted to $14.8 billion.

Turkey's import increased by 18.8 percent in Jan. 2020 compared to Jan. 2019, amounting to $19.2 billion.

