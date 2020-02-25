By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Iran and Kazakhstan have inked an agreement to jointly build an industrial, commercial complex in Kazakhstan’s Aktau Special Economic Zone.

The project to construct the mentioned complex worth 15 million euros is aimed to facilitate exporting Iranian goods to Kazakhstan and Central Asia and vise-versa, Kazakhstan’s Embassy in Iran has reported.

The complex will be located in a five hectare area on the Kazakh part of the Caspian Sea.

SEZ “Sea Port Aktau” and Qazvin Chamber of Commerce signed the agreement during a visit of a delegation of officials from SEZ Aktau lead by the board chairman of the Special Economic Zone Bekbol Orynbassarov to Iran’s Qazvin Province.

The visit of the officials of the Special Economic Zone “Sea Port Aktau” to Qazvin was organized with support and facilitation of the Kazakh Embassy in Tehran. Note that the visit was organized as a follow-up of a recent meeting of the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Iran Askhat Orazbay with officials of Qazvin Province on February 18.

As part of the visit, a meeting was held with the Deputy Governor of Qazvin Province on Economic issues Issa Qobadi and representatives of the local business.

Another meeting was held with the President of Qazvin Chamber of Commerce Mehdi Bakhshandeh and the members of the chamber as well as site visits to the leading companies of the province and Anzali Port were organized.

Diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Iran were established on January 29, 1992.

Kazakhstan supplies barley, wheat, rolled iron, meat, sunflower seeds and rapeseed to Iran while importing pistachios, dates, apples, plastics, tableware and meat processing equipment from Iran.

