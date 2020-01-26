By Trend

China’s coastal city of Shantou in Guangdong province, said on Sunday it would ban cars, ships and people from entering the city starting from Jan. 27 to help prevent the spread of a coronavirus that broke out in Wuhan at end-2019, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Shantou, which is more than 800 km (500 miles) from Wuhan city in central China, also said it would suspend the operation of buses, taxis and ferries from 2 p.m. on Sunday.

---

