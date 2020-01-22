By Trend

Austrian business delegation, which includes representatives of 32 companies, will visit Uzbekistan on 24-27 February 2020, Trend reports citing the Uzbek media.

In relation with the visit, Trade Advisor at the Austrian Embassy in Kazakhstan Rudolf Thaler arrived in Uzbekistan.

The delegation will include representatives companies operating the sectors such as energy, electronic government, oil and gas, processing of MSW (municipal solid waste), treatment facilities, construction materials, ticket-pass systems, production of cochlear implants, engineering, processing of milk and meat, brewing equipment, and transportation and logistics, Thaler said.

Meetings of the Austrian delegation with representatives of Uzbek companies are scheduled to be held at Tashkent International Hotel on February 24.

On February 27, the winners of Silk Road Biz Award 2020 to be presented by Trade Department of the Austrian Embassy in Almaty will be announced.

Last year, the award winner was Salzburg's Oberhofer Stahlbau company, which implements a contract to supply the largest steel structure in Central Asia for the Humo Ice Arena in Tashkent. Earlier, the company supplied the steel dome for the Palace of Forums and the steel structure for the National Stadium (former Bunyodkor stadium) in the Uzbek capital.

By initiating the award, which will be presented for the second time this year, we drew attention of mass media to the outstanding services of Austrian companies, stressed Rudolf Thaler.

"There are many Austrian companies in Central Asia, and the award should help Austrian companies, which are highly innovative and successful, to publicize their achievements."

