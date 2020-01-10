By Trend

Georgian companies representing food industry of the country will take part in the International Food & Drink Expo 2020 exhibition, which will be held in Birmingham (UK) from March 30 to April 1, Trend reports citing Produce in Georgia agency.

Georgian companies that want to participate in the exhibition must register on the agency’s website before January 24.

The Produce in Georgia Agency systematically organizes the participation of Georgian companies in international exhibitions to promote Georgian products in the world market. As reported, last year, Georgian products were presented at the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) held on November 5-10, 2019.

Georgia is introducing European standards in the field of food production, which makes it easier for Georgian products to enter the EU market. In 2018-2019, the volume and variety of Georgian products in European stores increased, said the agency.

Food & Drink Expo 2020 is an international platform for food industry leaders from a dozen countries. Participating companies will hold presentations of their products and arrange tasting sessions for visitors. As part of the business program of the exhibition, thematic seminars are planned to be held to provide the participants with a platform to discuss the status and prospects of the food industry and other issues.

The large-scale exhibition annually brings together up to 1,500 companies and 30,000 visitors. More than 700 trade stands cover all current trends in the global food industry.

