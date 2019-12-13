By Trend

The adoption of a resolution on the so-called "Armenian genocide" by the US Senate does not reflect the official policy of the White House administration, US ambassador to Azerbaijan Lee Litzenberger told reporters at the press-conference in Baku, Trend reports on Dec. 13.

“This resolution is a document of the legislative body,” the ambassador added.

"The Senate has made a decision on this issue and we must take this into account,” Litzenberger added. “But this does not reflect the official policy of the White House administration. The US and Turkey are allies. We are close friends and partners. We will continue our cooperation."

The US senators unanimously passed a resolution on Dec. 12 recognizing the so-called "Armenian genocide" in the Ottoman Empire.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the resolution.

"The adoption by the US Senate of the resolution on the so-called "Armenian genocide" is a shameful example of the politicization of history," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that Turkey's predecessor, the Ottoman Empire, allegedly carried out the so-called "genocide" against the Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz