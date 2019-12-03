By Trend

A decree on introduction of amendments to legislation of agro-industrial complex of the country signed on November 4, 2019, by Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev oversees introduction of amendments and additions to 13 codes and 29 laws of the country, a representative of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Agriculture told Trend.

According to the representative, introduction of a decree will allow to implement main tasks of State Development program of agro-industrial complex till 2021.

"Within the framework of the law, the transition is envisaged from mandatory to voluntary insurance, which will increase funding availability for agriculture ventures since the insurance may become additional security when receiving loans in country’s second tier banks," the representative said.

Furthermore, amendments to the veterinary and phytosanitary area will allow to stop import of infected animal and crop products, provide for veterinary and phytosanitary conditions, prevent the harmful effects of pesticides on human health and pollution of agricultural goods and environment, provide for increase of agriculture export share in total Kazakhstan’s export, implement policy of Kazakhstan’s government for the country to become a ‘bread capital of Eurasia’.

"In addition, a number of amendments aimed at development of agriculture science and education were introduced," the representative said.

The amendments to the land issues were also made.

"The prohibition on allocating agricultural land in the border zone to foreigners, stateless persons, foreign legal entities and local legal entities with foreign participation on the land use right has been introduced," the representative said.

The change to use data of Earth remote sensing, ground pictures when planning monitoring of agricultural land is overseen with introduction of the law. At the same time, the measures of controlling rational use of agricultural land via use of space pictures were changed.

According to the representative, the introduced law oversees elimination of a number of administrative barriers existing in the sector, which will give agriculture ventures the opportunity to receive additional income.

"Thus, for example, the right is being granted to grain receiving ventures to provide related services, such as providing railways for use by other ventures, selling cereal products, processing and selling oil seeds, and storing grain waste. Furthermore, the right is being granted to local ventures to process quarantined weed stock on the condition of using technology which provides deprivation of vitality of quarantine weed plants," the representative said.

The mentioned measures will allow to reach set target indicators, increase macro indicators of the sector and improve life quality in the rural areas, the representative said.

Agro-industrial complex of Kazakhstan plays a key role in country’s economy. Its growth will balance sustainable development of the country, will increase labor productivity and will provide increase in living standard of the main part of population. State Development program of agro-industrial complex till 2021 is being implemented currently.

The program provides for implementation of 10 tasks as well as for ensuring the availability of sales markets and export development, and the development of rural areas.

