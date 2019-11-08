By Trend

Kazakhstan’s Almaty city and Tajikistan are considering cooperation in agriculture a priority, Trend reports with reference to akimat (administrative center) of Almaty.

The issue was discussed during the meeting between Head of Almaty Bakytzhan Sagintayev and Consulate General of Tajikistan in Almaty Bahodur Nazir, within the framework of which prospects of expansion of trade and economic, scientific and technical relations between parties were discussed.

According to Sagintayev, issues raised by Nazir during the meeting will be looked into and proposed for implementation through Almaty Socio-Entrepreneurial Corporation. Furthermore, local entrepreneurs will be invited to participate in joint projects.

In his turn, Nazir proposed to consider of priority areas such as agricultural goods export to Almaty.

At the same time, Tajikistan is interested in Almaty’s expertise in creation of transport and logistics complexes for storage and processing of fruits and vegetables.

Diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan were established on January 7, 1993.

Kazakh-Tajik relations are developing according to the Treaty on Strategic Partnership, which was signed during the official visit of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to Tajikistan in 2015. More than 80 documents constitute contractual-legal base of bilateral cooperation, which cover almost all spheres of cooperation.

