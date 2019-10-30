By Trend

Uzbekistan's First Deputy Foreign Minister Ilkhom Nematov met with Turkmen ambassador to Uzbekistan Yazguly Mammedov in Tashkent, Trend reports referring to the Uzbek Foreign Ministry.

During the talks, the sides discussed topical issues of bilateral and regional relations between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

The total trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan increased from $159 million in 2017 up to $274 million in 2018.

Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, which have abundant hydrocarbon reserves, are in favour of diversification of energy flows. The implementation of the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan–China gas pipeline project, which was put into operation in 2009, can be cited as a good example.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz