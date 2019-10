By Trend

Azerbaijan is ready for a constructive dialogue and cooperation with the institutions of the Council of Europe (CE), Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Ogtay Asadov said.

Asadov made the remark in Strasbourg at a conference of the heads of parliaments of the CE member-states, partner countries and observers, Trend reports on Oct. 25.

story will be updated

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz