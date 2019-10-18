By Trend

The US government is launching a five-year program worth $1.6 million to protect Georgia’s national parks and achieve their economic sustainability, Trend reports referring to the Georgian media outlets.

“The nature of Georgia is priceless, and its conservation is especially important. The US government is launching a five-year program worth $1.6 million to protect Georgia’s exciting national parks and achieve their economic sustainability, the goal of which is to preserve Georgia’s national parks and create economic opportunities for them,” the Facebook page of the US Embassy in Georgia says.

Today in Georgia there are 11 national parks, the total area of which is 349.32 million hectares. These are Tbilisi National Park, Borjomi-Kharagauli National Park, Colchis National Park, Tusheti National Park, Vashlovani National Park, Mtirala National Park, Javakheti National Park, Algeti National Park, Kazbegi National Park, Machahela National Park and Pshav-Khevsureti National Park.

