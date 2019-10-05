By Trend

Hajimyrat Khudaygulyev has been elected chairman of the Turkmenaragatnasyk (Turkmen Communications) Agency JSC, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen presidential resolution.

The decision of the general meeting of the agency’s shareholders on the election was approved by this document. The agency is included in the system of the Ministry of Industry and Communications of Turkmenistan.

In accordance with the decree of the head of state, Khudaygulyev has been relieved of his post as deputy minister of industry and communications of Turkmenistan in connection with his transfer to another job.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz