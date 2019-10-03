By Trend

The visit of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly to Uzbekistan is planned in 2020, Trend reports citing the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan.

The other day, at the headquarters of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Brussels, a meeting was held between the Permanent Representative of Uzbekistan to the North Atlantic Alliance, Dilyor Khakimov, and the Secretary General of the organization, David Hobbs. The parties discussed strengthening and expanding mutual relations.

In particular, they discussed further development of cooperation between the NATO Parliamentary Assembly and the Parliament of Uzbekistan.

“Hobbs was informed about the reforms aimed at strengthening the role of parliament in promoting democratic reforms, ensuring the rule of law and further modernizing the judicial system, strengthening freedom of speech and protecting human rights,” the ministry commented.

Moreover, Hobbs praised the start of the parliamentary election campaign. He particularly noted the progress made in Uzbekistan in implementing important reforms initiated by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, reads the message.

At the end of the negotiations, the parties agreed on mutual visits of representatives of the Parliament of Uzbekistan to Brussels and the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Tashkent. They are scheduled for 2020.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz