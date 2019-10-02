By Trend

Currently, there are 75 renewable energy sources operating in Kazakhstan, the total capacity of which is 683.6 MW, Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan told Trend.

The largest total renewable energy manufacturing capacity is observed in Jambyl region of Kazakhstan (169.65 MW). Out of 11 renewable energy objects, five work on water (42.48 MW), three manufacture solar energy (100.75 MW) and another three manufacture wind power (54.15 MW).

Almaty region is second by total manufacturing capacity (163.43 MW), but it is first by the number of renewable energy objects (26 units). Thus, 19 of the objects in the region produce energy from water (134.43 MW), six object manufacture wind energy (27 MW) and one object manufactures solar energy (two MW).

The third leading region by the volume of manufactured renewable energy is Karaganda region (141.67 MW). Out of the four objects operating in the region, two manufacture solar energy (140 MW), one manufactures energy from water (0.6 MW) and another one from biogas (1.07 MW).

The only other region, which also manufactures energy from biogas is Kostanay region. There is only one renewable energy plant in the region with the capacity of 0.35 MW.

The source in the ministry also noted that there are three renewable energy plants in Akmola region (46.05 MW), one plant in Atyrau region (52.8 MW), six plants in East Kazakhstan region (42,488 MW), six plants in Kyzylorda region (1.086 MW), three plants in Mangystau region (49.4 MW), two objects in North Kazakhstan region (5.96 MW) and nine plants in Turkestan region (7.002 MW).

Furthermore, there are two renewable energy sources operating in Nur-Sultan city (0.75 MW) and one energy source in Shymkent city (0.95 MW).

Construction of 17 renewable energy sources is planned in Kazakhstan in 2019, seven of which has already been put into operation (147.6 MW).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz