Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Thailand Raushan Yesbulatova met with the President of the National Assembly of the Kingdom of Thailand and Speaker of the House of Representatives Chuan Leekpai, Trend reports with reference to the press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, prospects for the development of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Thailand, including by strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation, were discussed.

In this context, Yesbulatova noted the participation of delegation of the National Assembly of the Kingdom of Thailand headed by the Speaker of the Senate Pornpetch Wichitcholchai in the 4th Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments under the theme “Greater Eurasia: Dialogue. Trust. Partnership.”, held on 23-24 September in Nur Sultan.

Thanking the Thai side for the support, the Kazakh diplomat expressed confidence that the event will contribute to the intensification of the dialogue between the parliamentarians of Europe and Asia.

Informing about the current stage of political and economic development of Kazakhstan, Yesbulatova acquainted the interlocutor with the main provisions of the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s Address to the Nation titled “Constructive public dialogue – the basis of stability and prosperity of Kazakhstan”.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand praised the political and economic reforms carried out by the leadership of Kazakhstan and the country's activity in the international arena.

Leekpai also expressed confidence in need of further development of mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Thailand in various fields, including trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

