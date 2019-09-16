By Trend

The International Energy Agency (IEA) is monitoring the situation in Saudi Arabia closely, Trend reports citing IEA.

“We are in contact with the Saudi authorities as well as major producer and consumer nations. For now, markets are well supplied with ample commercial stocks,” said the Agency.

Saudi Arabia’s stock market fell by 2.3 percent at Sunday’s open as the country grappled with weekend drone attacks on the heart of its oil production facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

Reports that the country may take weeks to return to full oil supply capacity, depending on the scale of the damage.

Half the country’s oil production was halted due to fire damage and an assessment of the situation is due on Monday, Saudi energy ministry officials said. They have not yet offered a timeline on full production restoration.

Abqaiq, in the kingdom’s eastern province, is the world’s largest oil processing facility and crude oil stabilization plant with a processing capacity of more than 7 million barrels per day (bpd). Khurais is the second largest oil field in the country with a capacity to pump around 1.5 million bpd.

