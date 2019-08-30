By Trend

The European Union will continue working to preserve world powers’ 2015 nuclear deal with Iran but would welcome any progress beyond it, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Friday, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

“My role...is to preserve the full implementation of the existing agreements. Again if something else can be built on it, this would be welcomed and accompanied by the European Union,” Mogherini told reporters during a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Helsinki.

The deal has been in jeopardy since the United States withdrew from it last year and reimposed tough economic sanctions on Iran, seeking to push Tehran into wider security concessions including curbs on its ballistic missile program.

