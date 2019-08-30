By Trend

From August 24 to 30, 2019, a scheduled meeting of the working groups of the Joint Uzbek-Turkmen Intergovernmental Commission on Delimitation and Demarcation of the State Border between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan was held in the city of Turkmenabad (Turkmenistan), Trend reports citing the press service Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

During the event, the Uzbek and Turkmen delegations agreed on the passage of the project demarcation line in separate sections of the Uzbek-Turkmen State border and finalized the draft regulatory and technical documents on border demarcation.

The meeting participants also agreed on the volumes of demarcation work carried out by the parties on the joint State border.

Following the talks, the heads of the delegations of Uzbekistan - Tulkin Abdullayev and Turkmenistan - Mammad Mammadov signed corresponding Protocol.

---

