By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The rapid decline in the population of Armenia, in particular, the male population, can catastrophically affect the demography and labor force of the whole country in the future.

One of the Armenian women has recently told Armenian media that due to unemployment, her husband left Armenia and went to work abroad. The woman says that her daughter calls her both mother and father, explaining that she acts as both parents at the same time to her.

Another woman who lives in a village in the Lori region of Armenia also complains about life. It was here in December 1988 that the epicenter of the Spitak earthquake was located. For many years, local residents were forced to live in train cars and temporary buildings.

Although more than 30 years have passed since the earthquake, the living conditions there are still doleful. Many families left the village for good in search of a better life. None of them wanted to stay here because they did not have a normal roof over their heads.

The woman says that the outflow of the population continues and more than half of the male population leaves for seasonal earnings annually.

As a result, the birth rate in villages continues to fall. In accordance with the published statistics, in 2018, 36,502 children were born in Armenia, in 2017 the figure was 37,700 children, in 2016 - 40,592 children, while in 2015 it was 41,763 children.

Since 2012, the birth rate in the villages of Armenia has been showing an active decline. Artak Markosyan, head of the demography department of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia, noted that the demographic situation in Armenia is at an unsatisfactory level, saying that there is no time left to develop concepts, strategies and other similar documents.

The crisis of Armenia’s depopulation has already begun. In the Lori region, mortality has already exceeded the birth rate. The Tavush region is also under threat of depopulation, very low population growth is recorded in the Syunik and Vayots Dzor regions of the country.

Thus, Pashinyan's statement that Armenia will allegedly reach the level of 4 million people in 2050 is just an unfounded and empty promise.

---

