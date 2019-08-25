By Trend

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Saturday voiced concerns about the recent U.S. test of a medium-range cruise missile weeks after Washington withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Russia, Tasnim news agency reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that "this U.S. measure could trigger an arms race at the global level."

"Besides, it would escalate instability and threaten international peace and security," Mousavi was quoted as saying.

The Iranian spokesman urged the international community to oppose Washington's "destabilizing measures and its withdrawal from international treaties."

