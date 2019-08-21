By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The critical demographic situation in Armenia is compounded by further negative news appearing in this country.

Armenian Health Minister Arsen Torosyan has recently upset the Armenian society. He announced that the birth rate decline continues in Armenia.

He noted that in January-June 2019, the birth rate has decreased compared to the same period in 2018. Torosyan added that according to forecasts, the cessation of the decline in the birth rate will begin no earlier than in early 2020.

In addition, Torosyan tried to boast saying that in 2017, during the reign of the ex-president Serzh Sargsyan, the decline in the birth rate was higher.

In fact, Torosyan admitted that there is no population growth in Armenia. The decline in the rate of decline is not an encouraging indicator. It follows from Torosyan’s statement that the situation with the birth rate still leaves much to be desired.

Meanwhile, in the "new Armenia", the population has declined by almost 10,000 people already. So, there is a clear deficit of adequate assessment of the current situation by the Armenian authorities.

The decline in the population of Armenia is not surprising. Armenia's serious demographic problems are directly related to the unresolved Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the economic isolation from the regional projects leads to the total decomposition of the country's economy. It seems that the Armenian leadership is not drawing proper conclusions from the current situation, allowing the country to continue to decrease in population.

Over the past 29 years, the Armenian population has decreased by more than 1.5 million (in 1990, the population was 3.57 million people). The remaining population in Armenia is hostage to Pashinyan’s interests.

According to the UN report on demographic forecasts for individual countries, which describes the dynamics of the change in the population, Armenia's population will be 1.8 million people by 2100.

The fact of slowing the pace of decline pleases the country's health minister, whose prime minister sets a goal to double the population. It is amusing when ambitious tasks are set for the future, while the current situation is doleful.

