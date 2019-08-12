By Trend

Exchange trades of the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan were hosted as part of the Caspian Economic Forum held in the city of Awaza, Trend reports referring to the local Altyn Asyr TV channel.

A total of 72 transactions were registered for a total amount of $335.476 million.

Businessmen from Russia, Turkey, UK, Luxembourg, UAE, US, Singapore, Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region of China) and Afghanistan purchased hydrotreated diesel fuel, gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, petroleum coke, and liquefied gas.

Also, carbamide and technical iodine were subject to foreign exchange transactions.

In addition, cotton yarn, cotton fiber, Portland cement and glass were sold. Purchasing countries included Russia, Turkey, the UAE and Uzbekistan.

During the closing speech on the stock exchange, it was noted that Turkmenistan once again demonstrated its readiness for real cooperation in specific and strategic areas with both the Caspian littoral states and countries of other regions.

Businesses and organizations of all ownership forms, residents of Turkmenistan and other countries can participate in the exchange trading by acquisition of a broker place or signing the service contract with exchange brokers.

Petrochemicals, cotton fiber, local textile and chemical production are the main exports in Turkmenistan.

Prices for some products put up for auction change daily and are set according to international quotations; for cotton in accordance with the Liverpool news agency "Cotton Outlook" and for petroleum products in accordance with S&P Global Platts.

