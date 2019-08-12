By Trend

A ceremony of signing documents, consolidating the agreements reached during the meetings held on the sidelines of the Caspian Economic Forum was held in Turkmenistan’s Avaza tourist zone, Trend reports on Aug. 12 referring to the Turkmen government.

In general, 57 international documents, which relate to the cooperation in such spheres as IT, investment cooperation, trade, economic and financial sphere, diplomacy, transport, electric power industry, light industry, agriculture and water management and sports were adopted at various levels.

Then the certificates were delivered. The Turkmen Chamber of Commerce and Industry was awarded for hosting the Caspian Innovative Technologies Exhibition and the first international car exhibition in Turkmenistan.

This certificate was presented by Sergei Gorsky, Deputy Managing Director of Messe Frankfurt company, which is the world's biggest trade fair organizers.

