Turkey is building its largest national park in the country’s northwestern Yalova Province, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

The national park is being created on the coast of the Sea of ​​Marmara in a total area of ​​1.4 million square meters. The cost of the project has not been revealed.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated earlier that national parks will be created in all provinces of the country.

